The war, which is seemingly one-sided at this point, between Summer Walker and Eboni, the mother of London On Da Track's daughter, rages forward. Summer and London were once a hot industry couple who also were able to make magic in the studio together, and later, the pair welcomed their baby girl into the world.

Unfortunately for Summer, London's tense relationships with his exes spilled over into her romance with the producer, and now, even after they have long since broken up, Walker remains a target for Eboni.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The ladies have had their fair share of vicious exchanges on social media, but Summer has left the past behind her now that she has moved on to her new beau, LVRD Pharoh. The two have reportedly known one another for years and haven't ceased in posting about their undying love. Yet, Eboni resurfaced today (December 1) to kick off the month with a few scathing posts about Walker.

On her Instagram Story, Eboni uploaded a photo of Summer without makeup, sporting her natural hair in an afro.

"Summer out here looking like Meech from BMF," Eboni wrote. In another slide, she added, "The internet is big enough. All we gotta do is summer keep that long nose & those long ears on your side & I'll stay on my lil side... I'm taking mental notes. People take my kindness for weakness & stupidity then when I finally flip I'm crazy."

Eboni previously took issue with Summer's Still Over It album, targeting Cardi B who is found on the first track. Walker has previously called out Eboni for allegedly being obsessed with her and her child. Meanwhile, London told It's On-site not to include his name in the madness.