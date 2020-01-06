Summer Walker indisputably ruled 2019. She released her debut album, Over It, in October and in its first week, broke the record for biggest streaming week ever for a female R&B artist. From that moment, it was clear that Summer Walker would continue to be a big deal in the next decade. She's ensuring this is the case by starting out 2020 with a new music video to promote "Come Thru".

"Come Thru" is currently Summer's third highest charting song, peaking at #42 on Billboard's Hot 100. However, that could change with the right single treatment. Her fans clearly took a liking to the track and if it gets pushed into mainstream consciousness, it may be capable of topping the charts. "Come Thru" interpolates Usher's 1997 hit, "You Make Me Wanna..." and calls upon him for a new verse. It's impossibly smooth and feeds the pervasive nostalgia for late 90's-early 2000's R&B.

Summer's label, LoveRenaissance (LVRN), shared a clip to tease the "Come Thru" music video with the message: "This video is something special, you guys are in for a treat." The video is directed by Lacey Duke - who also responsible for Skip Marley and H.E.R.'s new "Slow Down" video - and premieres tomorrow at 11 AM ET. Don't forget!