Summer Walker Teams With Elusive PARTYNEXTDOOR For "Just Might"

Even if you're not predisposed toward the subtle art of rhythm and blues, it's possible that sheer curiosity led you to diving into Summer Walker's Over It. A gargantuan project with guest appearances from 6LACK, Drake, A Boogie, and the elusive PARTYNEXTDOOR, Walker's talents are put on full display across the melodic album. Given that the rarity of a PND feature is, in itself, worthy of discussion, it feels right to highlight the soft and sultry "Just Might," a late-night lover's anthem.

With a slow-paced instrumental providing the baseline, Summer finds herself getting brutally honest, pondering whether she is in fact "a ho" by her own admission. As for PND, he finds himself dealing with an age-old quandary once lamented slash celebrated by none other than T-Pain: which is to say, being in love with a stripper. "Shawty's been stripping for so long, How-how long do she think it could go on?" he sings, a question as rhetorical as they come.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty's been stripping for so long

How-how long do she think it could go on

Without her fuckin' anybody?

I don't know anybody

That work at Follies, that don't fuck anybody