mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Summer Walker Teams With Elusive PARTYNEXTDOOR For "Just Might"

Mitch Findlay
October 04, 2019 11:02
189 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Just Might
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Summer Walker & PARTYNEXTDOOR unite for a sultry back and forth.


Even if you're not predisposed toward the subtle art of rhythm and blues, it's possible that sheer curiosity led you to diving into Summer Walker's Over It. A gargantuan project with guest appearances from 6LACK, Drake, A Boogie, and the elusive PARTYNEXTDOOR, Walker's talents are put on full display across the melodic album. Given that the rarity of a PND feature is, in itself, worthy of discussion, it feels right to highlight the soft and sultry "Just Might," a late-night lover's anthem.

With a slow-paced instrumental providing the baseline, Summer finds herself getting brutally honest, pondering whether she is in fact "a ho" by her own admission. As for PND, he finds himself dealing with an age-old quandary once lamented slash celebrated by none other than T-Pain: which is to say, being in love with a stripper. "Shawty's been stripping for so long, How-how long do she think it could go on?" he sings, a question as rhetorical as they come. 

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty's been stripping for so long
How-how long do she think it could go on
Without her fuckin' anybody? 
I don't know anybody 
That work at Follies, that don't fuck anybody

Summer Walker
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  189
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Summer Walker PartyNextDoor over it
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Summer Walker Teams With Elusive PARTYNEXTDOOR For "Just Might"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject