The blessings keep coming to Summer Walker in 2019 and she deserves it all. She released a fantastic debut album, Over It, and has been putting detractors in their place left and right. Therefore, we had no choice but to stan. If you've checked out some of our year-end recap lists, you'd see that we've definitely been stanning Summer. She qualified for our "Top 10 Breakout Artists" roundup and appeared quite high in the rankings of our "Top 15 Hottest R&B Albums".

We're not the only ones recognizing her achievements. Last night (Dec. 14), the R&B songstress was surprised by her boyfriend, London On Da Track, and her record label, LVRN (LoveRenaissance), with a Mercedes G Wagon. She seemed taken aback as she checked out her luxurious gift, which even came with the red leather interior that she wanted. "I feel so awkward," she said as she sat in her new whip for the first time. While it may have been hard to express sufficient gratitude for such a gift in the moment, Walker later wrote on her Instagram story that "the worst day turned into the best day." This post makes more sense with the added context of someone commenting in one of the videos, "Bitch, you ain't sick no more, huh?"

