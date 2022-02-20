Currently, Summer Walker sits comfortably on the pantheon of most celebrated and quality R&B artists of this generation. The project that propelled her to this category was October 2019's Over It, the debut that inspired her electric follow up Still Over It from November 2021.

While the more recent project is setting records and solidifying Summer's dominance, Over It seems to still be heavy in rotation in her fans' playlists. On Sunday (Feb. 20), Walker posted a group of photos in Instagram of her receiving an elegantly framed commemoration of her achieving 2x Platinum status for Over It.

As she looked gorgeous while posing with friends and presumed members of her team, she captioned the post with gratitude for her loyal fans: "was gifted my 2X P L A T I U M plaque last night, thank you guys, it’s all due to your support , y’all are amazing."

Looking closely at the framed plaque, it also mentions how all of the songs on the album have either gone Gold or Platinum and specifies which have achieved each status.

Over It will certainly not be the last album of hers to achieve RIAA Platinum status, as Still Over It did outrageous numbers on Apple Music and the Billboard charts upon release, and should be well on its way to Platinum as well.

Check out Summer Walker's wholesome post below.