Summer Walker excels at both sides of being a modern-day R&B superstar.

Her music is always on point. Between 2019's Over It, and the newly-released Still Over It, Walker already boasts a catalogue full of iconic R&B smashes. Just today, Walker joined Taylor Swift as the only female artists to place 18 songs in the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously in a single week, and yesterday, it was officially announced that Still Over It had moved 166,000 album equivalent units in its first week, good for a #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While the music dominates the charts, and hearts of fans across the world, Walker's internet presence keeps her at the top of seemingly every news cycle.

Between a social media war with her ex and father of her child, Atlanta producer London On Da Track, Walker channeling her inner toxicity with a hilarious Future-inspired meme, or the olive branch she extended to DaniLeigh after her and DaBaby's drama spilled onto social media Sunday night and into Monday, Walker stays active online and her most recent Instagram post is sure to grab the attention of many.

Posing with her phone to her ear, Walker showed off a new piece from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. Writing, "@savagexfenty love the tattoo collection," she expressed her adoration for the Savage x Fenty catsuit, and used two well-placed emojis to leave something to the imagination.

This is not the first time Walker has shown off pieces from Savage x Fenty, either. Earlier in the year, Walker joined the brand's modeling team and has appeared in a handful of photos since.

