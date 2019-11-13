Summer Walker has been doing this music thing for some time and proved what she's all about when she dropped Last Day of Summer back in October of 2018. The 23-year-old's status elevated when Drake jumped on track "Girls Need Love" and laid down a verse for the official remix.



Despite Summer feeling certain ways about fame and all the negative that comes with it, she's come through with a new post to her Instagram feed that sees her showing love to her early days of singing for her day-ones. The clip below sees Summer and her baby face strumming away on an electric guitar singing her heart out.

"Back when people respected your artistry & didn’t expect so much from you," one fan wrote.

"Na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this shit. Y’all can have the music & ima just head out. fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too," Summer previously wrote in a vent about now being a celebrity.

"I’ll finish this tour out tho. I’m just a regular person, nothing more. lol people got this fame shit fucked up. I been me from day one, I’m not bout to start acting different, talking different, treating people different, or looking different. people really expect too much from you."