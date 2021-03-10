Summer Walker hasn't been shy admitting to her cosmetic procedures, admitting to a few different surgeries in order to enhance her look. Over the years, Summer confirmed that she's gotten a nose job, as well as buttock augmentation injections. The singer's look has changed a lot as a result, which even she was surprised to remark after she posted older photos.

Posting a throwback picture on her alternate Instagram account, Summer Walker dropped a shot of her flexing her biceps with a friend from years ago, but she was more concerned with how her hips looked. "I dead can’t believe I was this skinny lmao," she wrote as the caption before shouting out her surgeon. "Thank god for ass shots," she joked.

The mother-to-be has been sharing a lot of recent pictures on her page, showing off her baby bump and also placing a focus on her enhanced behind. "Fat mama lol," she wrote on a picture of herself from the back.

Recently, Summer also went off on people who allegedly leaked her baby shower pictures, as well as some of her music that played at the event. "Who ever posting personal pics from my baby shower you lame and who ever leaking my unreleased music you even more lame," she said in late February. Read more about that here.

