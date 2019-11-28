Summer Walker's birthday may be five months away (April 11th, according to Google) but the 23-year-old is already working on her frame for her special day. Among the memes, fan shoutouts and performance photos on Summer's Instagram feed the "Girls Need Love" singer posted a backstage photo from her recent Toronto tour stop that sees her sitting pretty in a jean get up.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

She captioned the image writing, "tryna get thick for my birthday lol."

Speaking of her Toronto tour stop, Summer recently spoke about her performance since she was hours late and people accused her of hanging with Drake instead of going on stage on time. “How the f*uk I’m 4 hours late for a show by hanging with Drake when I only had a two minute convo with him,” she said. “We exchanged two sentences, then [took] a picture. I didn’t know nobody was outside, I didn’t know it was cold, I didn’t know it was raining.”

She added how she's fed up of "being bullied" when she hasn't done anything to anybody. “This is how people commit suicide when people tell you what’s going on with them and then people still bully them," she added.