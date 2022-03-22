Time seems to be flying by because Summer Walker is already celebrating her daughter's first birthday. It seems like just yesterday that Summer was sharing pregnancy photos alongside her ex and father of her child, London On Da Track. Their highly publicized fallout played out for the world to see, and although there have been a few dust-ups since that time, Summer has been enjoying her life as a mother.

The singer has spoken openly about her social anxiety and is understandably private with her personal life, especially her daughter, but on Monday (March 21), Walker treated her fans by sharing a few photos of Baby Bubbles's birthday celebration.

She didn't post much in the caption, but the photo dump said it all. "Happy birthday mamas," she penned, and in the pictures, Summer's mini-me looked to be having the time of her life. The singer's boyfriend LVRD Pharoh was right by her side as they posed in front of an envious amount of presents and an all-white bounce house.

Friends like Sean Garrett, Rubi Rose, and of course, Miss Badoula herself, Erykah Badu took to Summer's comments to offer celebratory messages to the tot. Swipe below to see more adorable moments with Summer and her family.