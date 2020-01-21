After letting her fans know that she would be taking it easy in 2020, Summer Walker is focusing on her personal life, which includes her relationship with producer London On Da Track, and the management of her social anxiety, which has affected so many of her performances. In person, the rising star isn't too down to do interviews or anything that would trigger her to become uncomfortable. However, she doesn't hold back online. On social media, she often works to further her brand by revealing layers of her personality to all of her supporters. This morning, she switched things up by showing off some skin, which she doesn't regularly do, uploading a series of "Players Club Vibes" to her page.

Complementing a shot she shared last night of her exposing her underboob in a revealing crop top, Summer Walker returned with a trio of sultry pictures in a lavish black dress and oodles of icy jewelry. Diamonds dance on her neck, wrist, and digits, with the artist feeling herself in the display and confirming that she is still spending time with LODT. A few days ago, the rumor mill kicked off with reports that they may have broken up after Walker shared a cryptic post that people assumed was about the producer. London appears in her latest images so she's definitely gone and cleared that one up.

