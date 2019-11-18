Summer Walker has been catching a lot of heat for being vocal about her social anxiety. The 23-year-old "Playing Games" singer cancelled a handful of her tour dates due to her mental health and even after she's maintained her honesty with fans, she's still pulling in a lot of negative comments by users who say she doesn't deserve to act that way and even calling her "slow."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Summer has now responded to some of the hate, explaining how a lot of her haters have children. "It makes me feel soo bad cause it’s clear that if the children are developing or struggling with any type of mental disorder such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, it’ll be brushed to the side and will never receive any treatment because it’ll just be “an act,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added: "These parents are probably so ignorant that instead of reading up on symptoms they just whoop the child 🤦🏽‍♀️ sad, my shit started at 6 so yes kids have it to."

Summer Walker took home the Best New Artist award at the Soul Train Awards and admitted in another Instagram post that she considered not attending due to anxiety but was thankful she did.