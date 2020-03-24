Over the weekend, a video was making the rounds on Twitter which showed Summer Walker and her boo London On Da Track play-fighting. Only, it didn't seem that playful, and fans were quick to point that out. In the clip, London has a firm grasp around Summer Walker's neck, while commanding that she tells him: "I love you." The main point of concern is really the fact that Summer's face is scrunched up in what appears to be legitimate agony. "It hurts. It's supposed to be sexy, it hurts," she says while screams of laughter echo in the background. Clearly, other people were present while this video was shot and if Summer was actually in serious distress, whoever else is in the room at the time might have spoken up?

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Whatever the case, to appease the barrage of fans that are likely flooding her comments with "are you okay" questions, Summer has issues a statement on her Instagram Story. You can check out the post below, where Summer states: "London was playin y'all buggin, he would never try to really hurt me," with the addition of a black heart emoji and the generally agreed-upon "SMH" emoji.

So there you have it. Thoughts?

Via Summer Walker IG