Summer Walker Releases Live Band Version Of "Body" For Valentine's Day

Summer Walker has blessed us with a Valentine's Day treat, as she just released a live band version of her song, "Body" off her 2019 debut album, Over It, exclusively on Amazon Music. On this stripped down version of the sensual track, London on Da Track's bumping production is replaced with a backing band, totally altering the execution and making "Body" resemble old school R&B more closely than the original. The "acoustic" number is part of Amazon's R&B Rotation global playlist.

Summer has been publicly expressing her frustration with making music lately, most recently declared on her Instagram story that, after 2020, she is "deadass never making another song" again. The responses to this rash announcement were varied—while fans of Summer begged her to reconsider, others rolled their eyes, as they felt that threatening to completely retire from music after this year is over just comes off as attention-seeking.

While nothing has changed lyrically on this new version of "Body," here are some quotables just to refresh your memory.

Quotable Lyrics

I been all in my phone, I got options

And I don't wanna tell you to drop it

But I don't wanna play unfair, yeah, yeah

Something that makes me look at you too often