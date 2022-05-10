Free-agent NFL star Antonio Brown has been busy as of late, but he took a few minutes out of his schedule to visit the We In Miami podcast where he dropped a few gems that made for controversial takes. The footballer-turned-rapper has reportedly been climbing the ranks of Kanye West's Donda Sports, but he also recently released a new album that hosted features from several of our favorite popular artists. However, it wasn't his talents on the field or bars in the booth that caused Brown to steal attention from social media.

A clip of Brown's We In Miami appearance has been debated today (May 9) after he is seen speaking on people shifting their mindsets in order to live the lives they've always wanted.

"You don't have to have self pity or be a mentality of being victimized," he said. "There's no racism, you can do what you want in America, in the world. Only you can breathe for yourself and like, only you can see with your own eyes, so, it's up to what you want. I made a $100 million in football contracts."

This didn't bode over well for the general public, especially those who are currently enduring racism or have in the past. The Shade Room shared the video and it elicited thousands of responses, including one from Summer Walker.

"He’s lost it. I got fired from a job once for wearing my Afro, the manager said it reminded her of Erykah Badu but that’s not the look they were going for, along with mentioning, that’s not the style I had when they 'hired me'," the singer wrote. "I’ll never forget it." Check it out for yourself below and let us know if you agree or disagree with Brown.

