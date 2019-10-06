Summer Walker is taking the world by storm. The R&B sensation dropped her album Over It this past week. The project is masterfully crafted and offers a genuine mix of 90's R&B vibes and more contemporary grooves. At first, the album was expected to place number 2 behind Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, but HDDis reporting that Summer is projected to snatch that number one position. Over It is projected to bring in 115,000-125,000 units in its first week, with 11,000-15,000 in traditional sales.

Summer has her foot on the gas. She kept up with her streams and saw Over It trending right behind Post Malone's album. She promptly hopped on social media to urge her fans to stream the album to help her secure first place. "Nah look..I need y’all to keep the album streaming all day and night fr & buy that shit on iTunes too ..we only have until Thursday to get that #1," tweeted Summer. She currently has three songs in the top 10 on Apple Music, including “Come Thru” featuring R&B legend Usher, which is number 2. All 18 tracks on the album are in the top 35 on Apple Music including collaborations with PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake, Jhené Aiko, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and 6LACK.