If there's one album that everyone is gushing over this week, it's Summer Walker's Still Over It. The singer has been steadily preparing her sophomore album, and teasing its release, for months. Inevitably, it would hold down several spots on this week's R&B Season playlist with songs like "No Love" ft SZA and "Unloyal" ft. Ari Lennox.

One of the most anticipated projects this year is Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's joint effort as Silk Sonic. The duo has been teasing its release for months now before initially revealing that their album would only drop in 2022. Plans changed, and they're revving up for a November release. On Friday, they blessed fans with the latest single, "Smokin Out The Window" -- a certified banger that claims a spot on the R&B Season playlist this week.

Post Malone's been on somewhat of a hiatus since the release of Hollywood's Bleeding but it appears that a new album could be coming soon. In what appears to be the beginning of a rollout, Posty linked up with The Weeknd for their new single, "One Right Now."

Serpentwithfeet's newly released project, DEACON's Grove, a 5-song companion piece to March's DEACON, arrived on Friday. This week, serpentwithfeet claims two spots on the playlist with "Fellowship (Remix)" and "Amir - Reprise."

Peep the latest playlist update below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more playlist action.