She has become more comfortable with sharing personal moments from her new relationship and fans are eating up whatever Summer Walker has to offer. The singer is slated to top the charts with Still Over It, her sophomore studio album that is on its way to debut in the No. 1 position. Walker has been diligently working on this labor of love for some time and she has put all of her feeling on wax, especially those emotions regarding her ex and father of her daughter, London On Da Track.

Earlier today (November 9), Summer and London were once again the talk of social media after he suggested he made money off of Still Over It. Summer quickly surfaced to say that he was not involved in the creation of her album at all, and after that clap back, she reemerged in a video where she twerks on her new beau, Lvrd Pharoah.

In the video, Walker is on all fours as she shakes her backside for her man as he sits in a chair and enjoys the show. At one point, he even rests his head on her...pillows...and it's clear that these two are having a great time with one another. In another post on his Instagram page he wrote, "The Way You Look At Me , We Gone Last Forever I’m Proud Of You Lover And The Album Of The Decade Is Out Now."

These two even teased launching an OnlyFans. Check it out below.