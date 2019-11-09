Summer Walker has made clear that live performances aren't really her favourite, largely due to her social anxiety. Last week, she shared a message on Instagram that detailed all her frustrations with fame. Among the list of things that she has no interest in continuing to do, performing was one of them. However, when your debut album turns out to be one of the biggest of the year, there's a lot of pressure for the show to go on anyway.

The R&B songstress recently embarked on her aptly (and unfortunately) titled "First And Last Tour." At a stop at Los Angeles' The Novo on Friday night (Nov. 9), Summer brought out Jhene Aiko and Usher to perform two of the biggest songs off her recently released record, Over It. It was Summer and Aiko's first time performing "I'll Kill You" live together and Summer expressed her excitement about it. “The funny thing is, y’all don’t know how long I’ve been listening to her music, so this is just crazy,” the 23-year-old said. The screaming crowd was evidently excited as well. Usher later came out to passionately sing "Come Thru". “I’m so grateful for the surprises tonight,” Summer said.

Shrouded behind her hair, Summer also gave a brief message about social anxiety. “If anybody in here has social anxiety, I just wanna let you know that shit is real, but don’t let it stop the bag,” she said. “Don’t let it stop anything that you wanna do.”