Ray J's recent performance at the Omarion and MarioVerzuz battle pre-show had fans... laughing, unfortunately. His performance of his hit "One Wish," which he performed with his child in his hands, had fellow R&B stars Bobby V, Pleasure P, and Sammie singing in the background to harmonize and fix Ray J's missed notes, which caused an on-stage confrontation between them and Ray J. While they've since confirmed it's all love between them, Summer Walker's one of many on the Internet who still see the moment's meme potential.

In the below clip, the 26-year-old Atlanta artist lip-sings part of Ray J's performance complete with fake facial hair, outfit changes to act as the DJ, and a stuffed animal to play Ray J's kid that she later stuffs under her shirt to match the lyrics "Til my baby's born." She also stands on a set of drawers, mimes all the DJ drops and sound effects, and uses brushes as mics.

Despite the clip's hilarity, Summer made it clear that there's no hate or ridicule in her actions. She captioned the clip on IG with: "It's all love, just having fun." From the comments, it's clear the skit's making people have fun.















Summer Walker recently made headlines for her controversial fits for the 2022 BET Awards. She also happily confirmed her pregnancy and was recently featured on the video for her song with NO1-NOAH, "Bonjour." Despite the controversies, she's finding success, love, and is keeping her meme game on point.

You can check out some more hilarious TikToks of Ray J's performance below.