Sunday night the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards kicked off at Las Vegas's Orleans Arena to celebrate the best talent in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop over the course of the year while also honoring industry legends.

It was actresses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold who served as co-host and co-producers of the show. Among those who walked away from the awards with a trophy in hand were Summer Walker, who earned the Best New Artist title and H.E.R. who was awarded as Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.

Walker appeared onstage very briefly to thank her LVRN label and management team and producer London On Da Track.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners from the 2019 Soul Train awards.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Lucky Daye

Mahalia

Nicole Bus

Pink Sweat$

Summer Walker - WINNER

YK Osiris

SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD

Ciara

Daniel Caesar

Fantasia

India.Arie

Kelly Rowland

Trevor Jackson

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BeBe Winans

Donald Lawrence

Erica Campbell

Kirk Franklin - WINNER

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tori Kelly

RHYTHM & BARS (FORMERLY BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR)

21 Savage – “A Lot” featuring J. Cole

Cardi B – “Money”

DaBaby – “Suge”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Meek Mill – “Going Bad” featuring Drake

Megan Thee Stallion – “Cash Shit” featuring DaBaby

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R. - WINNER

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

Khalid

Tank

ALBUM/MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Ari Lennox – Shea Butter Baby

Chris Brown – Indigo

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Khalid – Free Spirit

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – “Before I Let Go”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

Ella Mai – “Shot Clock”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lizzo – “Juice”

Summer Walker – “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring Drake

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Brown Skin Girl” – Written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé featuring Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)

“Hard Place” – Written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth, Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)

“Juice” – Written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)

“Make It Better” – Written by Brandon Anderson, William “Smokey” Robinson, Alana Chenevert, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Daniel Maman, Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak featuring Smokey Robinson)

“No Guidance” – Written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Joshua “J-Louis” Huizar, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib, Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

“Talk” – Written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence, Khalid Robinson (Khalid)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

DaniLeigh – “Easy (Remix)” featuring Chris Brown

Lizzo – “Juice”

Normani – “Motivation”

Teyana Taylor – “WTP”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

Khalid – “Better”

Lizzo – “Juice”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ari Lennox – “Shea Butter Baby” featuring J. Cole

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

PJ Morton – “Say So” featuring JoJo

Ty Dolla $ign – “Purple Emoji” featuring J. Cole