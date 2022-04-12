After enduring public heartbreak, happiness looks good on Summer Walker. The superstar singer earned herself a No. 1 album with Still Over It, a record where she documented the demise of her romance with London On The Track, the father of her child. Summer has also been subjected to taunting by the mothers of London's other children, but the singer has maintained that she has put that past behind her.

Now, Walker has been enjoying her relationship with Lvrd Pharoh and the pair can't seem to take their hands off of one another. The pair recently celebrated the singer's daughter's first birthday and Pharoh has penned a lengthy caption about his love for his girlfriend.

To celebrate Summer Walker's birthday, he uploaded several photos and videos of himself with Walker as they showed off their quirky sides.

"Never Thought my bestfriend would turn out to be the love of my life," he wrote. "Yall know her as a multi platinum artist but I get the real thing , from the random strip club pop outs , to her farting in the bed and I gotta run up out the f*cking room [sideways laughing emoji]to her endless wigs and personalities she switches into for me , y’all will never know how much she sacrifices to keep the wheels of life rolling for everyone around her and baby bubbles

"I said that to say your APPRECIATED baby your an amazing mother , guider , listener, friend , and all out great being , I wouldn’t wanna go through this life or the next without anybody else but you !" Pharoh added. He went on to say that he's unashamed to show off his love for his "Queen" and criticized "this generation" for being "lost trying to be cool for the wrong people."

"I promise to continue to keep falling in love with you forever," said Pharoh. Happy Birthday to Summer Walker! Check out the post and the caption in its entirety below.