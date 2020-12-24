Although Summer Walker's relationship with her on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend and father of her unborn child London On Da Track has been nothing short of tumultuous in the past months, their rocky relationship has not wavered the R&B songstress' excitement to be a mother.

The 24-year old shared some sexy mirror selfies in pink lingerie on Instagram, flaunting her round tummy.

Her baby bump has visibly grown tremendously since the last time she updated everyone on her journey. The notoriously reclusive artist has opted to give fans a closer look at her pregnancy journey, even posting pictures of her baby bump in plain view in a new photoset on Instagram. Summer's rocky relationship with London On Da Track, with whom she is expecting a child, might be on better terms now considering she's back to posting publically about the pregnancy.

After all, last month, just a couple of weeks after revealing that she and London have a baby on the way, Walker called London a "bum a*s n*gga," "a whole b*tch," and declared she will "f*ck up" his life on her Instagram story. She also deleted any sign of their relationship from her page, including the pregnancy reveal.

We do hope the couple can manage to keep things peaceful between them, and congratulations again to the pair.