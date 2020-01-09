There's a saying that states everyone in the world has a doppelganger. Some cultures refer to your unknown lookalike as your "evil twin" but in today's social media-driven society, finding another person who resembles you can be as easy as a click of a button. There's even a website for people to upload their selfies so they can find their "twins," and some of the results are shockingly similar.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

Fans often take to social media to share photos of the famous figures they resemble, and while some are major misses, Summer Walker's doppelganger had a few people seeing double. The Over It singer first shared a video of a woman named Destiny Nicole who drew the singer's tattoos on herself and shared the clip.

"Scaryy lol I have a twin," Summer wrote in the caption. At first glance, it looks like it's Summer in the video. Destiny is a budding social media star with over 30K followers on Instagram, and now that she's been linked to the R&B singer, Summer's fans are storming her page with comments. Check out a few images of Destiny below and let us know if she could stand in for Summer.