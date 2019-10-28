Summer Walker is reshaping the way we view R&B music. The budding superstar has earned her spot in the industry and her brand new debut album Over It proves just why she's one of the strongest in the game right now. She's recently been making tons of headlines because of her relationship with producer London On Da Track and as she surges in popularity, she's been booking a number of festivals and shows around the globe. Walker has made it a point to note that she despises being on stage, attributing her fear of performing to her severe social anxiety. Hopefully, she's able to find coping mechanisms for the future because, the way things are going, she'll likely be doing a lot of performing in the future. Unfortunately for her fans at Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio, the artist cut her set short and stormed off stage after experiencing sound difficulties.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When you're booked to perform a festival set, you run the risk of having poor sound quality or a stage set-up you wouldn't normally adhere to. Summer Walker was one of the big draws at Mala Luna but her fans only saw a few minutes of her. According to Bossip, the songstress showed up twenty minutes late on stage and some fans claim she was drunk during her performance. Instead of toughing out her entire setlist, the rising star reportedly bounced off stage, yelling at the engineers in charge of her sound and refusing to return to close out the show. Needless to say, fans were pissed.

This isn't the type of behavior you want to see from somebody who is in the midst of growing their career. Walker has not responded to the backlash.