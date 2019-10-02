We're just two days away from the arrival of Summer Walker's debut album Over It that's entirely produced by London On Da Track. The album is a follow-up to Summer's previous project Last Day Of Summer, which sparked her Drake feature on her single "Girls Need Love." In a recent bit with Billboard, Summer explained how her Drake co-sign came to be and it began with a DM.

"He slid into the DMs and was like 'I saw your video on a bowling alley monitor thought it was cool,'" she said, detailing further how her friend told her to ask him to drop a verse and he simply said "yes." As for who she hopes to collaborate with next she called on two other female crooners, Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox because of their "soulful" ways. As for her debut album's title, Summer said she chose the name because that's how she feels about "life right now."

"People should listen to my music because it is real and it talks about real situations," she added.

Peep the full video below where Summer also reveals her spirit animal, backstage rituals and her personal music-making process.