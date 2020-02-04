Last week, Summer Walker revealed to her fans that she will be holding back on sharing any explicit photos on her burner Instagram account, @galactawhore. "Galactawhore has been temporarily shut down," she wrote to her fans. "Will re-open once I learn how to walk in the wholesome spirit of Ayesha Curry. This could take a while. Have a blessed day."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Since her public announcement, Summer has linked with Justin Bieber for a feature of his #2 track, "Yummy." The single was Justin's reintroduction to the scene after his music hiatus. Considering Summer's mega-success with her debut album Over It, it only makes sense to get the Atlanta bred R&B crooner to drop a line on his song. Now that fans have been streaming the track even more, Summer has come through to share her own 'yummy' assets since posting an image of her butt on Instagram.

The new "Yummy" remix was co-produced by Summer's man, London On Da Track. While the tune has yet to place on the Billboard chart, we can only assume that by next week it will arrive. In other Summer news, stream our curated R&B playlist that features even more easy listening songs here.