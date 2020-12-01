After a controversial few days on social media, Summer Walker returned with a straight-to-the-point message for anyone who may have their minds set on tapping her for favors. Last Friday (November 27), Summer unleashed on her Instagram Story as she condemned her on-again-off-again boyfriend London On Da Track for not stepping up to the plate during her pregnancy. What followed was a social media storm of posts from London and the mothers of his children as they all seem to directly or subtly speak about one another—but Summer has had enough of the drama.

"Respectfully, don’t nobody ask me for nothing," the Over It singer wrote on Instagram. "I’ve given out enough money this year, enough love, enough time, enough favors, & enough effort. I’m not doing sh*t else for nobody ungrateful ass, thanks." She turned off her comments and didn't specify who, if anyone specifically, the note was for, but it caused fans to speculate nonetheless.

Amid the verbal spat between Summer Walker and two of the moths of his children, London shared that he didn't plan on getting involved. "I'm not going to let heightened emotions, continued false narratives and accusations trick me into disrespecting the mothers of ANY of my children," he wrote. "I love my kids dearly and currently doing everything in my power (legally) to ensure my kids safety and quality of life. Drama isn't my priority, my children are." Check out Summer's post below.



Instagram