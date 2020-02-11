The pressures of fame haven't been lost on Summer Walker. The self-professed social anxiety sufferer has been open with the struggles she's faced in the industry and from the public, especially on social media. The singer recently won a Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist and her debut studio album Over It was released back in October. The project took the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart its first week, solidifying that Summer is an artist to watch.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

However, if we're to believe Summer, her career may be coming to a screeching halt. Without explanation, Summer hopped on her Instagram Story and wrote that this will be her last year creating music. "lol I'm deadass never making another song after 2020," she wrote. Fans begged her to reconsider while her critics used the opportunity to accuse the singer of vying for attention.

Summer isn't the only R&B artist who has made defining declarations about their career. A month ago, Melii shared that she wouldn't be releasing any new music of any kind in 2020. "Haven't been on here but this year I will not be making music," she reportedly wrote. "No project no joint projects either. sorry to my fans love u meliimob and happy newyears."

How does that Kanye West lyric go? "Don't leave while you're hot that's how..."