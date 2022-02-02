Summer Walker is always in the news, whether it be about her fantastic music, her back and forth with London, or just Summer being herself, unapologetically. So it should come as no surprise that Atlanta songstress finds herself the topic of yet another trending topic. But this time, it’s her hair that catapulted her into virality.

Summer Walker took to Instagram to debut her brand new hairstyle--a shaved head with a ponytail of faux-locs sprouting from her crown. Known for her curious fashion statements and intricate dressings, Summer Walker was proud of the newly presented writing that this hairstyle was something that she “legit wanted to try” her whole life.





After that, a swift onslaught of naysayers and detractors came storming in to dismiss Summer’s latest bold design. “It’s giving……. Goro vibes on mortal kombat” one comment read, seemingly confused as to why Summer would wear this hairstyle in public. “If I was Larry, I’d be pissed,” another comment said, referring to Summer’s new man.

But even with all the attention Summer got for her crazily creative hairstyle, we at HNHH can't help but applaud her for trying something that she wants to do--no matter how harsh the world can be in response to her bold decisions. No matter how different or strange everyone may feel about Summer Walker's new doo, one thing is for sure: Summer Walker isn't afraid to be herself.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET