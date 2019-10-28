Summer Walker has maintained a certain kind of openness with her fans from the jump, letting them in on her sweet moments with boyfriend London On Da Track, behind the scene clips from her music videos and even her DMs with acts such as Drake. It was a recent share to her Instagram that had her followers clapping back in a nasty way leading her to respond.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The "I'll Kill You" singer posted an image of her bath time favourites, showcasing products such as foaming bath soap and body oil with a caption that read: “My washing bowl lol. I get to wash in my bowl, I hate shower."

The post seemingly sparked people to jump in her comment section with an opinion on how she 'doesn't shower' or have standard hygiene. By no surprise, Summer came through with a comment of her own when she posted an Instagram story with a message for the trolls. “Stay out my comments with that dummy shit. I t are showers, I don’t like them because I like baths in very nice jacuzzi or garden tubs. If I don’t have time or whatever I’ll take a h*e bath in the sink (something that every female has taken in their lives), yes I use soap.”

She said what said.