Summer Walker's struggles with social anxiety have been longstanding and well-documented.

Back in 2019, the Atlanta singer-songwriter axed the majority of her Over It tour dates due to social anxiety and despite the ever-growing emphasis on mental health, detractors were quick to downplay Walker's struggles and focused only on cancelled concerts.

Two years later, Walker is in a very different place, but took the time to ensure her followers that she still struggles with social anxiety, and that it presents itself in different ways during different situations.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Commenting on a video of Walker joking and playfully posing in front of a Chevy SUV with Sukihana, Instagram user pink.paradise305 wrote, "Summer is getting over it & I love to see it."

Other commenters responded, speculating that Walker is on medication, but the "Come Thru" clarified the situation herself.

Responding directly to pink.paradise305, Walker wrote "It's actually the same, this is just what it looks like when I'm comfortable around friends & loved ones." The 25-year-old then took it a step further, screenshotting the interaction and posting it for her nearly 4 million followers to see.

"People with social anxiety have big loud fun personalities with the people they're comfortable with," Walker captioned the post. "I can't wait for someone to come out & explain how it works. I'm not shy nor am I on meds. If you got a stand offish vibe I just don't trust you yet."

Walker, who recently announced her follow up to Over It, titled Still Over It, would touch down on November 5, made it very clear that she is not on medication and her social anxiety is directly related to who is around her. Putting all speculation about her mental health and medications to rest, Walker got straight to the point and shut a couple of fans up. And after the last couple months have seen Walker fighting with London On Da Track over their different parenting styles and the songstress was barred from attending the BET Hip-Hop Awards due to "COVID restrictions," it was not a surprise to see her kill these comments quickly.

Check out the trailer for Walker's upcoming Still Over It below and let us know what you think of her IG clap back in the comments.