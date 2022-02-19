Summer Walker's return to the spotlight has been a beautiful sight to see thus far. On Friday, February 18th, she teamed up with Amazon Music to live stream a show in Atlanta, Georgia, and this evening, she'll be taking to the stage once again.

"We doing it again tonight," the 25-year-old captioned a video uploaded to her Instagram feed on Saturday afternoon. "To all my fans, I love and appreciate y'all so much for coming to respect the V I B E."

In case you missed it, while many patrons of last night's concert were more than pleased to see Walker make her comeback to the stage, some called her out for her lacklustre stage presence – something that the mother of one has faced criticism for in the past.

"For those who are new to my music, light a blunt and drink some wine before you come," she continued. "We lighting candles and hand swaying, there will be no wild running, flips or p*ssy pops from me lol this ain't none of that. In other words R E L A X and enjoy the show."





Although Walker may not be popping her p*ssy, she certainly did tap some entertaining artists to perform alongside her who didn't hesitate to pop some parts of their own. "Material Girl" rapper Saucy Santana stepped out on stage to get the crowd amped up, and a male pole dancer got the audience – and the internet's – attention with his incredible moves while suspended in the air.

Tonight's show is set to take place at the same venue as the last, in the R&B singer's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia at the Coca-Cola Roxy – if you're interested in attending, tickets are still available and can be purchased from Live Nation here.



