As London On Da Track makes his exit from the drama brewing between the mothers of his children, Summer Walker and Eboni Ivorii continue to go at it online. After months of an on-again-off-again relationship, Summer recently confirmed rumors that she was pregnant with the producer's child. Throughout Summer and London's relationship, the mothers of his other children have come forward to publicly complain that he wasn't there for his kids, and while denials to the allegations were made, the women remained steadfast, even taking issue with Summer Walker.



Days ago, the award-winning singer revealed that she and London were having issues, calling him a "bum ass n*gga" and insinuating that he wasn't taking care of his responsibilities. Soon, Eboni Ivorii, one of the mother's of London's children, criticized Summer and some of her remarks, causing a full-on social media beef to erupt.

On Monday (November 30), Summer took to her Instagram Story to share a few thoughts. "Mf's really worship money, das crazy, money over everything," she wrote. "Over yo friends yo family, yo kids, money over yo self. F*ck integrity, f*ck self love, self care, evolving, growing, healing as long as you got money? Weird concept to grasp."

Eboni didn't miss a beat in attacking the singer. "Yu the first 2 call me and everybody broke. That's all yu good for all the time," she replied. "Now yu wanna b dramatic & want sympathy. B*tch please." She added," Dirty dusty musty dog." After Summer wrote that she didn't know how she would make it through this time, Eboni said, "Use that nose yu got to sniff your way out yu dirty dog." Check out the ongoing unfolding drama below.



