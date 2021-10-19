She has been facing off against trolls in recent days, but Summer Walker is also taking the time to enjoy her personal life. The singer is preparing for the release of Still Over It, and to help hype the album, she shared her JT-assisted single, "Ex for a Reason." Fans' reactions to the collaboration seemed to be a mixed bag, leaving Summer to confront her naysayers.

In addition to her music, Summer and her relationship with London On Da Track have been a topic of discussion. The pair flaunted their romance online and even welcomed a daughter together, but they have also been involved in social media meltdowns where London's exes have called him out.

Walker has moved on from her producer ex and has a new man, rumored to be LVRD Pharoh, that she highlighted over on Instagram. She posted a series of pictures of him along with a caption detailing why this relationship is unlike any other that she has experienced.

"So grateful to have this man. he just increases my over all quality of life,"' said Summer. "I’ve never had someone put me & my child first before everything. To not have to lift a finger , for someone to truly be emotionally & spiritually intelligent & invested in me. It’s new & it’s nice."

The singer's friends and fans jumped into her comment section with messages of support. Check it out below.