The "Playing Games" singer has never been quiet about her personal opinion, even if it rubs the general public the wrong way, and her her thoughts on the current state of hip-hop are no exception.

Summer took to her Instagram Story to low-key rant about the good ol' days of hip-hop, saying, "N**** was so cool back in then like literally player af… Pimp C, Andre 3000, Big Boy, Common, Pharell, Snoop, Tupac, B.I.G., Ice Cube, lol what happen. I mean I know what happen but I can’t say haha."



She then edited her statement saying, "My bad Nas too, at least we have Anderson Paak for this generation."

The posts were shared on Summer’s unfiltered personal Instagram account, @galactawhore, where she shares memes, text posts, outfit photos and her favorite black female IG models.

Many of the TheShadeRoom commenters weighed on what they think Summer may have been hinting at, one user suggesting, 'ppl started supporting bullshit music and made ppl think they’re actually talented." One user turned the tables, asking "Could the same question be asked about women?" Another also brought drugs into the conversation stating, "They stopped selling drugs and started doing them."

