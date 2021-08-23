Summer Walker has been giving fans a preview of her album-making process by posting a series of photos on the gram. The new mother recently shared a photo in the studio with a host of other creatives, captioned "Almost Done". Thus far we know that she has been in the studio with Omarion, SZA, Ari Lennox, Diddy, and Lil DurkIn July she shared a snippet of new music on Instagram to an overwhelmingly positive response. "Comment if you ready to smoke cry & sing lol," she captioned a clip of herself in the studio with the new song playing.

After her high-profile breakup with Producer London On Da Track, fans can expect the new album to include subliminal messages and Instagram-worthy captions intended to shade men. Despite their personal differences, the former lovers proved to be a formidable musical duo. Debuting at number 2 on Billboard, Over It was met with critical acclaim upon its release and celebrated for returning to a classic R&B foundation. The album won best album at the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards and was the most streamed album by a female artist on Apple Music in 2020.

Fans have been patiently waiting and are for sure excited about her announcement:

 

