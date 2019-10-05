Summer Walker & Usher Made Some Elite R&B With "Come Thru"

When Summer Walker shared the tracklist for her debut studio album, Over It, a few weeks ago, we discovered that she was going to manifest a R&B fantasy. We saw the album would boast features from the genre's heavyweights: Bryson Tiller, 6LACK, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jhene Aiko, and Ursher, baby!

While Walker has been proving that she can create the smooth R&B reminiscent of the 90s and early 2000s, she has also shown a commitment to infusing it with an updated twist. London On Da Track - one of the innovators of trap's sound - being behind the boards on Over It also renders the music less traditional. While the chord progressions he uses calls Destiny's Child to mind, his drums have a modern swing and weight to them. On "Come Thru," Walker sings a wavy chorus that is bolstered to an exhilarating level when Usher joins in to sing it with her. Their vocals are layered beautifully, with ad-libs and runs calling out from all directions to spark R&B fireworks.

Quotable Lyrics

You make me wanna come through

Quarter after two

Just to put it down on you

You make me wanna replay

All of the things

That you and me, we do