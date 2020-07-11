Summer Walker & PARTYNEXTDOOR Team Up On "My Affection"

Summer Walker touched down with Life on Earth EP this past week. The 16 minute EP is brief, to say the least. But somebody must have told Summer that quality reigns over quantity. The short project is a pleasure to listen to, and only left us wanting more. On the project, Summer Walker and PARTYNEXTDOOR team up on the slow single "My Affection."

This luscious love song highlights the strength of emotions. Affectionate and lustful, Summer and PND serenade the track as if they were lovers in real life. The filtered synths vibrating on this track sound somewhat like a xylophone being muffled. Trap drums are slowed down to fit in between the synths giving the track a low key hip-hop vibe.

Quotable Lyrics

Asked for all this time

Asked for all my time

I just think you fine, no, no, no

I had to tell you off (Oh)

'Cause I know you know, hmm

Days gettin' longer, and drugs been gettin' hard to find

You can steal with these eyes

I won't change my mind, no