It's almost time for Summer Walker and London On Da Track to welcome their baby into the world, and both artists are ready for their dose of parenthood. Early on, the couple avoided the gossip of a suspected pregnancy, but once she began to show, Summer was more than happy to share her journey with her fans. She recently posted a photo from her baby shower, and now she and London return in matching 'fits with news about their upcoming addition.

Over on London's page, the producer shared a series of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot and the couple complemented each other's looks. Summer donned a beautiful, red, shimmering slit dress while her beau showed out in a matching suit. In the caption to the photos, London wrote, "Waitin on princess bubblegum to arrive," revealing that the couple is expecting a girl.

Recently, Summer shared a few more shots of her growing baby belly and she even took a moment to play the guitar and sing a bit for both herself and her fans. Check out posts from the happy couple below including Summer's serenade.