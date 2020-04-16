Summer Walker and London On Da Track have been in each other's lives for longer than most people know. Before striking up a romantic relationship, flirty direct messages were exchanged between both parties for over a year. Their collaborative work has proven to be the stuff of wonders, culminating in Summer's debut studio album Over It. Unfortunately, it looks like they weren't able to make their love work because, according to an exclusive report by The Neighborhood Talk, they have officially broken up.

An exclusive report by the gossip page states that a source connected to the couple has confirmed that they have split up. Neither of the two has confirmed the break-up but it was reportedly a mutual decision that happened one month ago.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The source says that Summer Walker will be using this time to work on her personal life, while London On Da Track is focusing on his work with other artists.

Just four days ago, London On Da Track was still posting his ex-girlfriend on his page, wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram. Summer's page contains zero references to her former love.

It appears as though they will remain friends despite their complicated history and the scandals they've both outlived.