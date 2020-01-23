Summer Walker and London On Da Track have never shied away from showcasing their love on Instagram. The "CPR" singer has shared the extravagant gifts and thoughtful acts her producer boo has surprised her with and London has also shared some sweet words about his affection for his partner as well. In October, the couple had a hiccup in their relationship leading Summer to declare her single status. "Lol somehow I always end up with male chauvinist. Im a[n] alpha female so I guess when I think for myself/make my own decisions it's taken as disrespect," she wrote. "That was cute tho. God bless him still a sweet man deep down inside."

However, the little break has proven to be something that made them stronger. After reuniting, things seem better than ever and more recently, Summer has posted yet another image of her and London to her Instagram feed. The latest post sees her hugging her man tightly with a caption that reads, "Minding my business with my man. 🖤😛"

Summer's debut album Over It was produced solely by London and featured 18 songs that showcased everything Summer is made of musically. We can only hope there's more of that musical magic on the way soon.