Summer Walker & Chris Brown Set Sights On "Something Real"

Somebody oughta give London On Da Track his flowers and do it soon. This man has been absolutely murderous behind the boards, both as a producer and a mixing engineer. He and rising RnB superstar Summer Walker have made beautiful music together, most notably throughout her debut album Over It. Off its strength, Summer found herself thrust into the spotlight, her comfort levels plummeting in the process. And yet, even after a called-off tour, Summer has yet to lose her inspiration. Taking to the studio once again, Walker, London, and Chris Brown linked up for a new single "Something Real."

Available now in select international markets, the bass-heavy duet finds both parties harmonizing over London's lush arrangement. Upbeat in nature, this one strays away from Summer's more morose reflections on heartbreak and romantic slights; perhaps art is imitating life in that regard, as it is wont to do. Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off below - are you interested in Summer Walker's music?

Quotable Lyrics

And I know you ain't never had nobody in your life

That'll come and do you right, right

Don't you let me to change your life? Girl

I'm tryna put that wrist underwater

Girl, I might just give you a daughter