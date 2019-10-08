Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller Aren't "Playing Games" In New Video

Stream Summer Walker's latest "Over It" visual.

Summer Walker dropped off her debut album Over It just four days ago and now she's come through to share the official video for her single "Playing Games." The track was the first to be released off Summer's tape much before the full arrival and the new video features a Bryson Tiller verse from the album's extended version.

The visual for the song is low key, as we just see Summer casually playing around with men who have played games with her. One guy is tied up dangling from the roof while another is locked up to her kitchen wall. Her real-life boyfriend London On Da Track (who also produced her debut album) makes an appearance in the video as well.

Drake recently hopped in Summer's DMs to show love to the album's 7th single "Fun Girl" dubbing the tune his favourite song. Only time will tell if Drizzy hops on a remix or if we get a visual for the acoustic tune next.