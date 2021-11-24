Although fans aren't still aren't sure if Bubbles is her real name or her nickname, Summer Walker's daughter has been popping up more and more on social media as of late, despite the Still Over It artist's initial vow to never let the public see her baby.

Just a couple of days ago, the beloved R&B artist shared a cute video of her daughter smiling as she sang the ABC song for her, and if you missed that, you can check it out below.





Now, Summer Walker is back with another adorable post that features the mother and daughter hanging out together, and throughout the video, the LVRN artist points out all of the physical similarities between her and Baby Bubbles.

"Don't we look like twins!" Summer Walker exclaims. The singer then proceeds to point out which features Baby Bubbles gets from her mother. "Those my eyes," Summer says before joking about her long-rumored nose job. "And my old nose!"

"Yeah, and my fat lips," Summer Walker continues in attempt to prove that she and Bubbles are twins. "Mhm. Those my cheek bones."

See Baby Bubbles in the adorable new video below.





Let us know in the comments if you see the resemblance between Summer Walker and Baby Bubbles.