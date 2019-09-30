Now that Summer Walker has handed in her debut album, Over It - which is releasing this Friday (October 4) - she can now enjoy her free time however she pleases. Turns out, she wished to spend it by going to the golfing range with fellow ATLien, 21 Savage. While they chose this as a fun night activity, it doesn't seem like either of them have much experience with the sport.

The R&B singer shared videos of her and Savage giving golf a try and the proper form just wasn't there. Summer does a full 360 spin after missing the ball on her first attempt. Savage takes a Happy Gilmore-esque running start before taking a wild swing. However, Savage is thrilled when he manages to make contact with the ball. He starts jumping and inciting his friends to congratulate him on his achievement.

Anyway, make sure to check out Summer Walker's album this Friday, which is entirely produced by her boyfriend, London On Da Track. See the star-studded tracklist for Over It below.

Tracklist

1. Over It

2. Body

3. Playing Games (Extended Version) ft. Bryson Tiller

4. Drunk Dialing

5. Come Thru ft. Usher

6. Potential

7. Fun Girl

8. Tonight

9. Me

10. Like It ft. 6LACK

11. Just Might ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

12. Stretch You Out ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie

13. Off of You

14. Anna Mae

15. I'll Kill You ft. Jhené Aiko

16. Nobody Else

17. Playing Games (Bonus)

18. Girls Need Love Remix x Drake (Bonus)