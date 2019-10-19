Atlanta-based songstress Summer Walker is having the best year of her musical career. The 23-year-old is already one of the biggest names in the R&B sphere, wowing fans with her debut studio album Over It. Executive produced by her boyfriend London On Da Track, the project broke records for the young artist, netting her a No. 2 album on the Billboard 200 in its debut. She's been opening so many eyes around the country, including Drake's, and she's about to impress you all over again through her appearance on NPR's always amazing Tiny Desk Concert series.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

"Look, I'm really freaking excited to be here but I have social anxiety like a motherfucker," said Summer after her performance. "I'm freaked the hell out, I'm sweating, but this is so exciting for me. I watch this show all the time."

Walker hit us with live renditions of some of her favourite songs, including "Girls Need Love," "Playing Games," "Riot," and more. Summer appeared to be very nervous during the show, speaking in a timid voice while addressing the crowd but singing with tons of charisma.

Earlier this year, Ari Lennox, The-Dream, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign and many others took the stage for their own editions of Tiny Desk. Summer Walker is just the latest to take on the platform, continuing her strong run this year. Keep an eye on her because she's making major moves.

