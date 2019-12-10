Summer Walker will make a fan out of you after watching her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With the buttons on her slim-fitting blazer glittering in the light, Walker performed her sultry song "Playing Games" on Fallon's late-night show. "Playing Games" is a track off of Summer's Over It album that was just released on October 4th of this year. If you haven't heard the song, Walker sings on the hook, "So won't you say my name, say my name. If you claim you want me, it ain't no thang. You acting kinda shady, you ain't been calling me baby. Oh boy, you can go and stop playing games, playing games."



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

The lyrics are a play on the Destiny's Child classic "Say My Name" from their 1999 album The Writing's On The Wall. Walker's "Playing Games" is intoxicating mood music at it's best and her performance is just the same. The entire set was on point with the band and back-up singers emphasizing Summer's strengths which are clear to see. If you didn't know it before, you would know it now that Summer Walker is a force to be reckoned with.

Check out the video below to see Summer Walker slay The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage.