Sukihana Responds To cupcakKe's Latest Diss Over 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up"

Rap beefs aren't as prominent on wax anymore. Typically, it's social media smoke that sometimes results in actual physical altercations. And maybe if the fans are lucky, they'll get a subliminal shot bundled up in a new single or something.

cupcakKe, however, decided to revisit what beef was in the 1990s when 50 Cent unleashed his ever-infamous, "How To Rob." On her new record, she went after plenty of rappers -- Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez etc. -- but it was the mention of Sukihana that gave the song some stronger legs to stand-up. The budding rap star, whose career on OnlyFans has been integral to her come-up, fired back with "Rob Who? Bitch" before cupcakKe unleashed, "The Gag Is."

Well, Sukihana is back for the second round of diss tracks with, "Cupcakke Bummy!!!" In an attempt to put the nail in the coffin, her latest freestyle tackles 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" and she's not holding back. Sukihana unleashes a barrage of bars responding to cupcakKe's initial disses with some disrespectful bars of her own with mentions of the rapper's mental health issues and the death of her mother. "You want a Nicki feature but it's not gon' happen/ When I see your momma, I'mma stop her casket," she raps when the beat switches over to Nicki Minaj's "Roman's Revenge."

Did Sukihana go too far?

Quotable Lyrics

Sayin' my name, you made a bad decision

Now I'm 'bout to this hoe how I'm livin'

Every single Monday, you see me on television

Talkin' 'bout my OnlyFans but that hoe got a subscription