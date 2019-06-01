Suigeneris Shows Out In The Latest HNHH Freestyle Session

Suigeneris was our guest for the 61st ever HNHH Freestyle Session. The young Californian is best known for sharing the spotlight with Lil Skies on "Now," a video single that boasts an impressive 4 million hits on YouTube alone. What makes the feat all the more impressive is that Suigeneris has yet to reach the age of consent in the United States. He's only fifteen going on sixteen years old as of this writing.

The teenage phenom is hell-bent on distancing himself from the other 2000-born entrants who picked up the trade as a vanity project. Suigeneris was inspired by 2Pac in more ways than one, as he stated in a recent interview. Sui's what you get when you extrapolate old head energy from a dusted console. Besides consorting with Lil Skies on one occasion, Suigeneris is also noted for working with the equally precocious Comethazine. Give his HNHH Freestyle session the attention is most certainly due. Enjoy!

Quotable Lyrics:

Why that boy play like he want smoke

If he did, just say that

Talking hard on the internet,

We gone send a missile where he stay at

We don't really do the tweetin' back

We gone show you where the real pain at.

- Suigeneris